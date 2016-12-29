Debbie Reynolds, Derek Carr and performance art – your Morning Scoop

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked Pause

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

3:28 Derek Carr out with broken leg: Oakland Raiders coach, players react

0:51 Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

0:30 Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot