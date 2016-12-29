Debbie Reynolds, Derek Carr and performance art – your Morning Scoop

Howdy. It’s Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. This is my last week writing the Scoop, as I will begin a new adventure next week. Another writer will take over starting Jan. 3, so I insist you stay subscribed for all that morning headline recap goodness.
What You Need to Know
• Two former officers, Gerald Miller and Junus Perry, are speaking out about mistreatment they say came from the Fresno Police Department.
• Actor Debbie Reynolds died yesterday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher. If you don’t know much about Reynolds, you should really give her obit a read. She overcame three lousy husbands and an Aniston/Brangelina-style scandal by working her tail off.
• Police chased a naked hit-and-run driver through the streets yesterday. (And people say nothing exciting ever happens in Fresno.)
• Who better to provide inside scoop on the Raiders’ locker room after Derek Carr broke his fibula than his brother David, right?
• Here’s a giant list of notable names that died in 2016, which is important, but not more so than the non-notables who also left many of us this year.
• I forgot that the Ahwahnee is now called the Majestic Yosemite Hotel. It sounds like it was named by Wes Anderson, and I can’t decide if it’s so bad it’s good, or if it’s just bad.
What You Want to Know
• AAA is offering free rides home to anyone drinking on New Year’s Eve. That’s nice of them.
• Corridor 2122 is offering you the chance to be part of a performance piece and all you have to do is wear a shirt.
• The bad news is, you missed the Shen Yun show at the Saroyan Theatre. The good news is, you can pretend you were there by reading Donald Munro’s account of it.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• When your LinkedIn profile includes, “Failed alchemist.”
• And finally, in a choice between doing 200 pushups or going to jail, I’m afraid I’d have to take jail. Weak wrists.
Happy Thursday, all!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
