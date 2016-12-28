Earthquake, Carrie Fisher and Derek Carr – your Morning Scoop

Hi there. It’s Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. This is my last week writing the Scoop as I will begin a new adventure next week, but I encourage you to stay stay subscribed for all that morning headline recap goodness.
What You Need to Know
• Who else felt some earthquakes last night and then couldn’t get back to sleep for hours afterward? These Valley folks certainly felt it.
• People are remembering the brilliant Carrie Fisher after the author and actress died yesterday.
• Derek Carr is recovering after surgery yesterday to fix his broken leg.
• Here are the jerks police say stole Christmas presents out of a Fresno home.
• There’s a lot of scary stuff out there but to me, a dog attack is one of the scariest.
• People are all, “Ugh, 2016” like 2017 isn’t going to be 1000% worse. (Was that too real? Or just real enough? I’m tired.)
What You Want to Know
• If you’re not down with the ‘Bux, there are many other places around Fresno to find a nice, hot beverage.
• Here’s a bunch of advice about feeding your kids. Do with it what you will.
• A pre-cut steak sounds great right now. I’ll take one of those, please.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Whenever I wonder what’s in the water that makes Florida so Florida, the answer generally comes back ”Reptiles.”
• And finally, this article listing the most ridiculous stories of the year out of New Jersey is lying to itself. Remember the twins who stole 180 bars of soap? Or literally anything Chris Christie did?
Happy Wednesday, everyone. Let’s hope California has stopped trying to shake itself loose from the rest of the country for the time being so I can get a nap in.
