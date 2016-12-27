Pearl Harbor, mall fights and movies – your Morning Scoop

Hello! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• In what will likely be his last meeting with a foreign leader, President Obama and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the USS Arizona memorial together, 75 years after the bombing at Pearl Harbor.
• Two heroic teen girls saved the lives of three men whose pickup truck went into a canal.
• Pioneering astronomer Vera Rubin, who helped find evidence of dark matter, has died. According to her obit, she earned her master’s degree at Cornell University because her first choice, Princeton, did not allow women in its graduate astronomy program in 1948. *eyeroll*
• People in Cleveland will get to eat thanks to a football game win.
• If you steal packages off people’s porches, you pretty much deserve what you get.
• Going forward, you’ll probably want to stay away from any malls the day after Christmas, if you don’t already.
What You Want to Know
• Dreaming of retirement? Here are the best places to spend your remaining years (spoiler: not Florida).
• A French guy has set a new record for sailing around the world. I like this story because it’s kind of quaint and old-timey.
• These are the best movies of 2016.
• And these are the worst.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• In less quaint but still old-timey news, 54,000 people in Germany had to leave their homes Christmas Day while a large World War II bomb was dismantled.
• And finally, Sri Lanka is claiming to have the world’s largest Christmas Tree but – call me Charlie Brown – trees are grown, not built from steel and wire.
Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone is recovering nicely from the holiday weekend.
