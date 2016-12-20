Christmas market crash, Saroyan’s home and goat horns – your Morning Scoop

Hey there. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• A truck was driven into a market in Germany, killing 12 people. Police have a suspect in custody but aren’t sure he’s the one who drove the truck.
• The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s office is seeking help locating the family of a man who died earlier this month.
• The judge who sentenced rapist Brock Turner to just six months in jail was cleared of misconduct.
• The Bureau of Justice Statistics released a report claiming 1,900 people died while being arrested in 2015.
• Authorities are looking for a guy who just straight up walked away from a Coalinga prison.
What You Want to Know
• Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie is apparently not the business.
• William Saroyan’s family home is for sale, and for less money than you’d expect, maybe.
• “Hi bear. I love you.” When five small words make you burst into tears.
• You know those people who speed down the street, weaving in and out of traffic? Every once in awhile karma comes for them.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• And speaking of driving shenanigans, a 12-year-old boy in Southern California led police on a car chase, which is soooo California.
• And finally, I didn’t even comb my hair for my driver’s license photo, but goat guy here clearly has different priorities.
Have a great Tuesday, everybody!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
Comments