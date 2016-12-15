Yahoo, Disneyland and Timmy T – your Morning Scoop

Hey there. It’s Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• The Kremlin is denying its boy Putin was directly involved in hacking the U.S. election.
• If you have a Yahoo account, it probably was hacked. Probably definitely.
• Facebook is looking to get into the TV game and it’s like, “No thanks, Facebook.”
• Here’s a sobering reminder from the Fresno Fire Department about what can happen when you bring what’s essentially kindling into your home and decorate it with hot lights.
• Okay, whose turn is it to bring cookies to After-School Satan Club?
What You Want to Know
• Chef Oscar, a big celebrity to Disneyland fans, is celebrating 60 years at the park this week.
• Rick Bentley reminisces about interviewing Alan Thicke.
• Hmong New Year will be celebrated with a big festival in Merced this weekend.
• A Christmas toy drive and fundraiser will be held next week to benefit a downtown fitness center.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Singer Timmy T broke up a street fight that was magically caught on camera from a really great angle.
• If you’re going to avoid police by jumping into a river, try to find a river with some water in it. Chest-deep, at least.
• And finally, a python was found with its mouth sewn shut in – where else – Florida, which is awful for the poor snake and for whoever is on the end of what is probably a voodoo curse.
Happy Wednesday!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
