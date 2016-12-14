Oakland Raiders, Alan Thicke and ‘Star Wars’ – your Morning Scoop

Hi! It’s Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• Rebel forces in Aleppo may not be able to count on help from America’s next president.
• Here’s a sordid tale of suspected murder and bigamy coming out of Tulare County.
• Oakland is not ready to give up the Raiders to Las Vegas.
• You can add Alan Thicke to the long list of celebrities who made their final curtain call in 2016.
• I don’t understand the point of self-driving cars if a human has to be behind the wheel.
• Try to read this earthquake story without hearing “I feel the earth move under my feet” in your head, I dare you.
What You Want to Know
• I’ve always wondered why there are so few walking nights for Christmas Tree Lane. Seems like walking is the better choice, no?
• Here’s some stuff about the new “Star Wars” movie and also some more stuff about it. People do love the “Star Wars.”
• Want that gift or letter to reach your loved ones by Christmas? Better mail it by tomorrow, champ.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Stealing things from your neighbor’s yard is tacky, so just don't.
• And finally, Australia’s word of the year is actually two words and so ridiculously Australian, I can’t stand it.
Happy Wednesday!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
