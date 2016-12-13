Clovis building, sinkholes and bald eagles – your Morning Scoop

Hey there. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson is all, “Laterz.”
• Clovis is not kidding about building up its downtown area.
• Political reporter John Ellis is leaving the Fresno Bee for a new adventure and I sincerely hope this is not the end of his savage Twitter account.
• Mitt Romney is always a bridesmaid.
• Giant sinkholes are quickly moving up the ranks on my Things to Fear list, though sharks at the bottom of swimming pools is still in the lead.
• I knew there was something off about those “Flip or Flop” people but my mom told me I was just being judgmental and awful. Turns out, both points were correct.
What You Want to Know
• It’s awards season, so expect to see people talking about movies you’ve never heard of.
• Seriously, though, I can’t even remember the last movie I saw. TV is where it’s at thanks to fresh programming from streaming services.
• If there was a TV show about Fish and Wildlife crews taking down bass traffickers, I would watch that show.
• Eleven bald eagles were spotted in Southern California and I like to think they’re gathering in the area for a summit on the state of the nation. (10/10 would watch that show, too.)
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Squirrels are leading the War on Christmas. I bet they like those plain Starbucks cups, too.
• And finally, this is a reminder that there is an infinite number of ways for the universe to kill you, and twice that if you live in Florida.
Here, make your Tuesday brighter by reading this amazing Ask Amy letter from a woman worried about someone inviting herself to a wedding, and bask in Amy’s solid-gold advice: “Practice saying ‘no’ in the mirror.” See you tomorrow!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
