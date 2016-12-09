Cellphones on planes, ‘Elf’ on stage, ‘Rogue One’ – your Morning Scoop

Heyyy. It’s Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• The Department of Transportation is proposing that cellphones be allowed on planes, which sounds great until you really think about being stuck in that tiny seat listening to obnoxious ringtones and conversations for hours on end.
• Former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, has died.
• The City Council chose to delay a hearing about a plan to tackle Fresno’s substandard housing problem, and The Fresno Bee Editorial Board is maaaaad.
• Meanwhile, the price of new houses in Fresno is about to go way up.
• Neo-Nazis are boycotting the new “Star Wars” movie, which has already sold a jillion tickets ahead of its release date, so good luck with that.
• The weather outside is frightful. Not really, though. It’s always pretty nice here.
What You Want to Know
• Visalia’s Betsy Wolfe is appearing on Broadway in “Falsettos” and Donald Munro got to go to New York to see her.
• Underwater researchers studied Lake Tahoe and found a buncha cool stuff.
• “Elf: The Musical” will be in Fresno for two nights, and you know you loved that movie.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• A thief lost part of his finger while trying to steal a car but the worst part of this article is the bloody screenshot from a video about Blink 182 that accompanies it for some reason.
• Austria’s word of the year is hard to pronounce, even harder to understand, and it makes you wonder how Austrians can spell that but Americans still can’t figure out ‘your’ vs ‘you’re’.
• And finally, this story about a suspect who was caught thanks to a cat is funny but also kind of creepy. The cat seems … too aware.
Have a good weekend, everyone!
