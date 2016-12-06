Pearl Harbor, Saint Britney and Christmas Tree Lane – your Morning Scoop

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno? Pause

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:52 City samples Fresno homeowner's water, flushes pipes, replaces water main

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:49 San Joaquin Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom