Auto recall, Dolly Parton and Fresno’s interactive park – your Morning Scoop

Heyyyy. It's Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 and I'm here with your helping of the Morning Scoop.
What You Need to Know
• Ford is recalling 680,000 cars whose seat belts are basically just decoration.
• The estranged and clearly awful father of a teenage boy who lost his leg in a pit bull attack has stolen donations raised for the teen’s recovery.
• Dolly Parton, an actual living legend, is offering help to families who lost their homes to wildfire in Tennessee.
• Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general pick, to the president-elect: “Come at us, bro.”
• It’s 2016 and schools still haven’t figured out whether or how to teach a book that came out over a century ago.
• It’s about to get super cold, so protect the people, pipes, pets and plants around you.
What You Want to Know
• Neil Diamond is coming to Fresno and now I have “Heartlight” stuck in my head and I feel like my brain could’ve chosen better.
• This Wes Anderson-directed commercial is all I ever wanted for Christmas.
• Fresno’s brand-new Cultural Arts District Park looks super cool and amazing.
• Yes, it’s cold, but you should still check out some local music this week.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Dispatch from the War on Christmas: the market price of two turtle doves and 12 drummers drumming has dramatically increased since last year.
• We live in a time when the word “doody” is gleefully used in Associated Press headlines.
• And finally, can’t a thrifty beaver do some holiday shopping without folks getting in its business? Can’t a beaver just live?
Christmas is in three weeks and I still haven’t watched “Love Actually” yet so I’ll be doing that this weekend. I hope you have a good one, as well.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
