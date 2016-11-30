Devastating wildfire, retail apps and exploring new the new Vallarta

Hey there. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• Wildfire has pretty much decimated the tourist town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
• The president-elect has announced (via Twitter, natch) that he will leave his business empire to focus on the presidency, so … goody.
• A plaque in North Fork designating the exact center of California was stolen because of course it was.
• If you’ve downloaded a retail app on your phone recently, you should probably just go ahead and delete that.
• The Fresno County Zoo Authority Board is seeking new members, but I can’t find any information on whether or not you get to pet zoo animals after meetings, so.
• Carmen George has put together a very handy list of local nonprofits worthy of your end-of-the-year donations, so now you get to decide whether to give it all to one organization or give a couple of bucks to each.
What You Want to Know
• A new Vallarta store has opened at Clinton and Weber, and OMG I am so hungry right now.
• In an election that did not tear families apart – hopefully – the people have decided on a name for the Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s lion cub.
• Hundreds of thousands of tickets have already been sold for a “Star Wars” movie that doesn’t seem to have any of the main actors in it and doesn’t come out until Dec. 16.
• Read this delightful and brief letter to the editor and feel good about humanity for the next twenty seconds or so.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Police in Kansas set up motion-activated cameras in order to keep an eye on mountain lions and it seems their big mistake was in letting people know about it.
• And finally, this story about a lost dog who got excited when she spotted her family at the shelter only to be left behind as they searched for a new dog will make you want to cry and/or punch things.
Hump Day, am I right?
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
