Plane crash, threatening letter and Mariah Carey – your Morning Scoop

It's Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 and I'm here with your helping of the Morning Scoop.
What You Need to Know
• A chartered plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team has crashed in Colombia.
• Investigators are trying to determine if terrorism is behind the attack on 11 people by Ohio State University student Abdul Razak Ali Artan.
• The Fresno Islamic Cultural Center received a letter threatening Muslim genocide in the name of President-Elect Trump.
• As per his routine, the president-elect went on a Twitter rampage late last night to denounce the First Amendment.
• Dear God, this story about three people dying after eating a free Thanksgiving meal is awful.
What You Want to Know
• Mariah Carey, that crazy, beautiful butterfly, has her own reality show and if her promotion is any indication, the show is going to be a lot.
• Visalia held its Candy Cane Lane Parade last night, and if you missed it, you can watch highlights here.
• You, yes you, can win tickets to the Children’s Musical Theaterworks production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” Or you can try, anyway.
• Pepe Aguilar is coming back to Fresno and tickets go on sale Friday. Is it me, or have the concert choices gotten bigger and more impressive lately?
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The Visalia Cemetery District has fired its district manager who somehow thought $339,000 that was received and documented but never deposited would not be missed. $339,000. Not missed.
• And here’s another story about a dumb thief. Seriously, I love these.
• And finally, every year in Stockholm, they build a giant, straw goat to celebrate Christmas and every year someone burns it down, and it’s like, build a better goat, Sweden. Or no goat. You can always just go no goat.
Happy Tuesday!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
