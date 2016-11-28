Standing Rock, Edison High and Old Town Clovis – your Morning Scoop

Good morning, all. It’s Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• Big weekend for the president-elect, who got access to his Twitter account back and promptly used it to make up a story about millions of illegal voters rigging an election he won.
• The North Dakota sheriff whose officers used tear gas, rubber bullets and water hoses in freezing weather against unarmed Dakota Access protesters is not sorry.
• Good-hearted students at Edison High School have collected 7,000 cans of food to distribute to the southwest Fresno community.
• The Fresno State football team has had better seasons.
• It’s not really a great time to visit Cuba if you’re looking for music and mojitos.
• Dictionary.com’s word of the year has way more letters than my word of the year, which has only four.
• Is Cyber Monday a thing anymore? Was it ever?
What You Want to Know
• Remember the story of the woman who accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving via text? There’s a conclusion.
• How cool would it be to buy all antique and vintage items from Old Town Clovis for Christmas?
• Maybe you should spend some time this holiday season at a Southern California theme park.
• Or buy this house with insane views in Madera County.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• This story about an elderly woman living on a bed of bugs is awful on so many levels.
• And finally, a skating rink in Japan thought it would be a cool idea to freeze some fish into the ice so people could skate over them, and I think you can guess how well that was received.
Have a good Monday, everyone!
