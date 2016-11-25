Quake warnings and the great garbage collector shortage – your Morning Scoop

Hey there. It’s Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• Russia manipulated Americans into voting for Donald Trump using fake news, social media and paid trolls, so start learning to drink straight vodka now.
• Earthquake alerts are coming to California because scientists feel we’ve gotten too blasé about the earth opening up and swallowing us whole.
• Mrs. Brady died and I don’t need to say more about this because you immediately know who I’m talking about and are appropriately sad.
• Is there anything more depressing than watching people crawl all over each other for cheap goods? Yes, lots of things are more depressing. This is still pretty bleak, though.
• Children are known to be tiny germ disseminators but there are ways to protect against them – ‘them’ being either children or germs, you choose.
• If you’re looking for a new career, garbage collectors are in demand and can make a lot of money. Like, a lot. Like, I’m going to fill out an application once I’m done with this newsletter.
What You Want to Know
• Donald Munro has rounded up a nice collection of remembrances for the poet Mia Barraza Martinez, who passed away last weekend.
• A bunch of movies are now available on DVD but all you really need to know/care about is the AbFab movie.
• Rory Appleton and I are never going to be friends.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• And finally, don’t even read this article, just skim the headline and look at the photo and you’ll be all caught up.
Have a great weekend, everyone. Get those turkey leftovers before someone in your house gets to them first.
