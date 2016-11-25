Quake warnings and the great garbage collector shortage – your Morning Scoop

2:41 Feeding groups hurt meal numbers at Poverello House Pause

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end