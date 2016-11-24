Giving, a legendary Yosemite climber and Warren Beatty – your Morning Scoop

Happy Thanksgiving, all. It’s Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Let’s keep it somewhat positive this morning, what do you say?
What You Need to Know
• Truckers in California won a buttload of money in a lawsuit claiming they were not paid for their time by Wal-Mart.
• In a really touching gesture, the kids who witnessed the Fresno County jail shooting in September were treated to a toy-shopping spree.
• People in need were given food and clothing yesterday at Roeding Park.
• Holiday events around the Valley start tomorrow, so get out your calendar and start making plans right now.
• A Christmas-themed park will reopen in Southern California after 18 years, so maybe go there, too.
What You Want to Know
• Warren Beatty’s new movie features a character from Fresno because he “likes the conservative nature” of the city, whatever that means.
• Yer boy Blake Shelton released ticket information for his Fresno show.
• Here’s what’s available now at the Fresno County Public Library. Well, not now. The library’s closed. Thanksgiving, you know.
• Enjoy this story about Carmen George’s hike up a mountain with one of the first people to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan with your feet planted firmly on the ground or elevated in a reclining chair — your choice.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• A woman in Massachusetts tried to use a piece of pizza as a form of ID in order to get into a bar and I see nothing wrong with this at all.
• And finally, a guy in New Mexico robbed a candy store and I feel he should be locked up for his candy choices alone. Bit-O-Honey? Were they out of literally every other kind of candy? Get better at life, man.
Turkey’s great and all, but today is the day you can officially start watching holiday programs and no one can say anything, so go crazy, guys.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
