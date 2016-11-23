Rescuing a cat, winning the lottery and a new Disney princess – your Morning Scoop

H!. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.)
What You Need to Know
• Mireyda Barraza Martinez, a much-loved and well-respected Fresno State grad student, teaching associate and poet, lost her life over the weekend.
• PG&E rescued a cat in Fresno that had spent nine days atop a pole, which is a heartwarming story until you read about all of the agencies that refused to bring him down sooner.
• A 74-year-old Clovis man who won $762,087 in the California lottery says he’ll spend his winnings on houses and whiskey and it’s like, “Is he single?” (He is not.)
• You guys, burritos are not 300 calories. I mean, the tortilla alone ... come on.
• What a weird way to find out erectile dysfunction pills help treat altitude sickness.
What You Want to Know
• Why go through the hassle of cooking all that Thanksgiving food when you can just buy it. Or just buy mashed potatoes. All mashed potatoes. One big mashed potato meal.
• Rick Bentley is not super into Disney’s latest animated film, but you know you’ll see it anyway.
• You can’t mail things, go to the library, or dial a ride in Madera tomorrow.
• OMG, this story about the life of conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval and their parents.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• And finally, when sitting at the gambling table, you’ve got to know when to hold them, know when to fold them, know when to walk away, and know when to run to the bank, rob it, and come back with more cash.
Happy Wednesday, all. Tomorrow we eat, sleep, and wonder how we’ll get through the day without punching a family member.
Heather McLane
