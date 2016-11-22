School bus crash, charity donations and Gilmore Girls – your Morning Scoop

Hey there. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.)
What You Need to Know
• There was a really terrible bus crash involving school children yesterday in Tennessee.
• Charity donations in Fresno are way down this year, so if you’ve got some spare cash or turkeys lying around ...
• Firefighters worked hard to save 30 animals from a burning duplex in Fresno.
• President of the Central California Blood Center Dean Eller is retiring, and his story about keeping a promise to his daughter, who died of leukemia, is pretty moving.
• The president-elect of the United States gathered a bunch of media types in a room to stamp his feet about how mean they were to him during the election.
What You Want to Know
• Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend, who I’m told is a singer, will perform in Fresno next year.
• “Gilmore Girls” is returning this week, and if you’re a fan you already know this and have set an alert on your phone accordingly.
• Kanye West’s canceled stop in Fresno is a bummer to some, but honestly, the guy seems to be in really bad shape and not just his usual ranty, petty self.
• The Oakland/Los Angeles/Oakland/Las Vegas? Raiders keep winning football games.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• An overly excited robber in Austria arrived at his intended target too early and was arrested while standing outside waiting for the bank to open.
• And finally, two moose engaged in battle were found frozen in ice in (where else?) Alaska. They did not die in vain, though: the skulls will be cleaned and mounted to the wall of a nearby Bible camp.
Happy Tuesday, all. For many of you, it’s a shortened work week. So that’s something.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
