Blackstone traffic, Black Friday and a call for compassion – your Morning Scoop

3:17 Fresno State football vs Hawaii recap Pause

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

1:07 Loggers rush to cut dead Sierra trees before snow arrives

0:51 How much does it cost to watch all of this year's best TV shows?