Blackstone traffic, Black Friday and a call for compassion – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.)
What You Need to Know
• The president-elect settled a number of lawsuits concerning Trump University – reversing his vow during the campaign to keep fighting the suits.
• Community activists are reminding mayor-elect Lee Brand that he represents all of Fresno now, not just the cigar-smoking, scotch-swilling Lime Liters (his words, kinda).
• It’s not just your imagination: driving down Blackstone Ave. really does suck right now.
• Water fell from the sky yesterday and if someone could tell me how to get my dog to go out in it to take care of business, your help would be much appreciated.
• You know that delicious hummus in your fridge? Toss it. It’s poison, poison I tell you.
What You Want to Know
• You’ve probably seen former Edison High football standout Cliff Harris’ mugshot, and Marek Warszawski wants to remind you that compassion is what’s needed, not mocking.
• Radioactive chicken heads, alien sex fiends, people marching with lawn chairs – the Doo Dah Parade in Pasadena is a lot.
• Kanye West, who legitimately seems to be going through something, canceled his show in Los Angeles tonight; no word yet if he’ll be in Fresno tomorrow night.
• The second-ugliest day of the year is coming, so be prepared.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• An octopus was found in a parking garage in Florida. I’m sure it was just looking for a ride to anywhere but Florida. Boom.
• And finally, a street in San Jose last week was completely covered in white foam that covered cars and blocked businesses, and actually looks kind of festive and fun but also like it could burn your skin right off.
Happy Monday! Just three more days until we get to stuff our faces with delicious bird.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
Comments