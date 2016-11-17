Tom Flores passed over, a texting mix up and the Ten Commandments – your Morning Scoop

Hey there. It’s Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.)
What You Need to Know
• City leaders gathered yesterday to call for the inclusion and protection of immigrants in Fresno, asking citizens to help uphold generations of progress.
• Twitter is continuing its efforts to curb hate speech by suspending a number of white nationalist accounts known for abuse and threats of violence.
• Smoking tobacco is about to get crazy expensive, so just eat hamburgers instead is what I think this article is telling me. And done.
• A patch of land was sold in downtown Fresno but now the City wants to buy it back? Stories like this are confusing and make me feel like this is why things take a thousand years to get done.
• Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores is still not a bride.
What You Want to Know
• Marek Warszawski is here to reassure middle-aged men that yoga is not scary and actually kind of helpful.
• Seriously, how much do you love these stories about people meeting through misdirected texts?
• Here’s your weekly cry about a dog.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Police in Texas handed out turkeys to traffic violators, which seems like a good idea gone weird. I mean, did the turkeys just sit in hot cars for hours as the people went to work or to the mall?
• And finally, the earliest-known complete inscription of the Ten Commandments was sold at an auction in Beverly Hills, proving that when it comes to what money can buy, literally nothing is sacred.
Happy Thursday, all!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
Comments