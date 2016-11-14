American Muslims, fake Facebook stories and a baby story – your Morning Scoop

Hi. It’s Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.)
What You Need to Know
• Thousands of people across the U.S., including in Fresno, continue to exercise their right to protest president-elect Trump.
• American Muslims are living in fear as incidents of hate towards them have increased.
• Trump, meanwhile, wants to immediately deport or jail 3 million of our friends, neighbors and family members.
• Police need your help locating a woman who went missing after being released from Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center.
• Thousands have been stranded in a small New Zealand town without water, sewage or an easy exit after a crazy-huge 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck.
• Mark Zuckerberg says voters are too smart to believe fake news stories they see on Facebook. *polite cough*
What You Want to Know
• I thought someone was shining a light outside my window last night. Turns out it was just the moon being like, “Pay attention to me, please.”
• The Broadway adaptation of the amazing film “Once” is coming to Fresno this week.
• Here’s the story of how a comedic miniseries from the 1980s dedicated to the lives and loves of Fresno raisin growers completely flopped. Seems self-explanatory, but it’s still an interesting read.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• A manager at a Texas Chili’s decided to exercise the very limited amount of power he has by taking away a vet’s free meal on Veterans Day.
• And finally, what happens when twins are born as Daylight Saving Time is ending and the brother born first becomes the younger brother on paper? APOCALYPSE. Or maybe just a decent origin story for a comic book.
Have a decent Monday, all. Especially to Morning Scoop reader Laurie, who wrote me a nice email last week. Yes, I’m that easy.
