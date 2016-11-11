Leonard Cohen, plastic bag ban and pot – your Morning Scoop

Heyyy. It’s Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.)
What You Need to Know
• Things got intense in Portland overnight as election protesters marched through the streets, smashing windows and lighting dumpsters on fire.
• Supporters of the man who was bellowing about rigged voting before it even happened are now calling protesters of his election “spoiled crybabies.”
• Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen joined the esteemed list of artists who have shuffled off this mortal coil in 2016.
• A man in the Tower District tried to light himself on fire.
• The public is invited to attend a meeting about groundwater.
• The plastic bag ban is in effect immediately, so remember to take your cloth bags to the store and please don’t use this as an excuse to stop picking up your dog’s poop.
What You Want to Know
• A super ambitious teen in Los Angeles is on a mission to capture on film the stories of WWII veterans – every single veteran that is still alive, in fact.
• Fans of former Fresno radio station KKDJ will want to get to Fulton 55 Saturday for music, fun, memories, etc.
• Now that pot is legal, there are many questions that need to be addressed. Like, is the wearing of tie-dye when smoking mandatory?
• You can prepare for the legalization of recreational weed by watching these marijuana-themed movies, or by simply staring at a blank wall for hours at a time.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Lawmakers in Australia are so eager to do their jobs, they sometimes don’t even put on clothes in their effort to get to work.
• And finally, rats laugh when they’re tickled.
Have a good weekend, everyone. Be nice.
Heather McLane
