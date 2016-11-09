Election recap, Kris Kristofferson and snakes – your Morning Scoop

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, Election Day, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox.)
What You Need to Know
• America elected a generally unkind reality star as its leader yesterday.
• California, meanwhile, reminded the rest of the country it’s not scared of women.
• Or weed.
• And we’re okay with porn actors not wearing condoms in films.
• But we’re not big on single-use plastic bags. Or cigarettes. Or irresponsibly owned guns.
• Due to high speed rail construction, there will be traffic changes on Highway 180, so look out for that.
What You Want to Know
• There’s tons of music happening locally to take your mind off events, including a Kris Kristofferson show at the Tower Theatre. What? I think he’s cool.
• If you desperately need some diversity in your life right now, the Fresno Film Festival’s entries have you covered.
• Or, instead, you can drown your troubles with Dory on DVD. (“Drown” because she lives in water. Get it?)
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Snakes appearing out of nowhere is basically the beginning of the end for humanity, right?
• And finally, if it hasn’t sunk in for you yet, Donald Trump is president-elect of the United States of America.
Good luck today, everybody.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
