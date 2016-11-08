Old Town Clovis changes, Ken Bone votes and Jeff Dunham returns – your Morning Scoop

Hi there. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, Election Day, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because we’re all in this together.)
What You Need to Know
• For those who may still have questions about polling places and times, or if you’re worried about safety or have any other questions, here are a bunch of links to voting resources and guides.
• We’re not just choosing a president today. Here is a look at California’s ballot measures and what the Bee’s editorial board recommends on each.
• This is why you may see people at your polling place dressed a certain way today.
• Clovis is making plans for its downtown – big plans.
• Ken Bone has finally decided.
• Conservators have uncovered the limestone bed they say Jesus was placed on after crucifixion. On any other day, this might be a bigger story. Sorry, Jesus.
What You Want to Know
• The Fresno Film Festival is this weekend and you can win tickets!
• The guy with the puppets is coming back to Save Mart Center.
• What would it be like if America took choosing a president as seriously as the Fresno Philharmonic takes choosing a music conductor?
• Remember the dog on death row for attacking a neighbor dog? Here’s how DNA was used to clear him.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• First Brexit now Toblerone: it’s tough living in Britain these days.
• And finally, people really want to know who Taylor Swift is voting for.
Have a good Election Day, everyone. Tomorrow, the people whose candidate you hate go back to being friends, family, and neighbors.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
