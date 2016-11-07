Durst arraignment, hidden dining gems and a fun read – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox Mon-Fri. Do it for the kids!)
What You Need to Know
• If you’re surprised that FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into Clinton’s emails turned up a big, fat nothing, you haven’t been paying attention.
• Janet Reno, the first U.S. Attorney General, has died and I can’t help but wonder how Leslie Knope is handling the news.
• Robert Durst, creepy subject of HBO’s “The Jinx,” will be arraigned today for the killing of his friend, Susan Berman.
• Local voting officials are making sure tomorrow’s shenanigans run smoothly.
• Steal a car and you may get stabbed. I don’t make the rules.
What You Want to Know
• A former mule packer wrote a book about his time running a station in the Sierra and it seems like a fun read.
• You missed this year’s Shinzen Fall Festival, but it’s never too early to add it to next year’s calendar.
• A video series highlighting hidden dining gems in Central California is coming to this very website.
• It’s safe to eat crab again, thank goodness.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• What’s scarier than a one-headed shark? You know.
• And finally, turkeys in California know what holiday is coming up, and they’re not dealing with our crap this year.
Happy Monday, everyone. Just think: it’ll be dark before you get home from work!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
Comments