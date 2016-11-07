Morning Scoop

November 7, 2016 8:30 AM

Durst arraignment, hidden dining gems and a fun read – your Morning Scoop

The Morning Scoop

Heather McLane's dish on today's news

BY HEATHER MCLANE

Special to The Bee

Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox Mon-Fri. Do it for the kids!)

What You Need to Know

• If you’re surprised that FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into Clinton’s emails turned up a big, fat nothing, you haven’t been paying attention.

• Janet Reno, the first U.S. Attorney General, has died and I can’t help but wonder how Leslie Knope is handling the news.

• Robert Durst, creepy subject of HBO’s “The Jinx,” will be arraigned today for the killing of his friend, Susan Berman.

• Local voting officials are making sure tomorrow’s shenanigans run smoothly.

• Steal a car and you may get stabbed. I don’t make the rules.

What You Want to Know

• A former mule packer wrote a book about his time running a station in the Sierra and it seems like a fun read.

• You missed this year’s Shinzen Fall Festival, but it’s never too early to add it to next year’s calendar.

• A video series highlighting hidden dining gems in Central California is coming to this very website.

• It’s safe to eat crab again, thank goodness.

FREE TACOS

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• What’s scarier than a one-headed shark? You know.

• And finally, turkeys in California know what holiday is coming up, and they’re not dealing with our crap this year.

Happy Monday, everyone. Just think: it’ll be dark before you get home from work!

Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane

Related content

Morning Scoop

Comments

Videos

Highlights of Two Cities Marathon through Fresno and Clovis

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos