Dangerous washing machines and ill-advised jailwear – your Morning Scoop

Hey there. It’s Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox Mon-Fri. Do it!)
What You Need to Know
• A Fresno County parolee who says he found a jumpsuit with the word “prisoner” on it discovered why you shouldn’t put on a jumpsuit with the word “prisoner” on it and then walk in front of a jail.
• Your Samsung washing machine might explode, so look out for that.
• A San Diego church that, incredibly, doubles as polling place, is warning parishioners if they vote Democratic, they’ll go to hell. Seems legit.
• Someone in Mendota is $1.3 million richer. I like stories like this.
• A person in Clovis was robbed at gunpoint in their garage. I hate stories like this.
• A man in Denmark accused of mass-murdering Jews in World War II will not be prosecuted, which is a sobering reminder that atrocities that seem to have happened in the distant past really did not occur all that long ago.
What You Want to Know
• Check out what Fresno looks like from the inside of a vintage 1928 airliner. Seriously, this plane is cool.
• This list of 5 Things to Do Today has something for everybody – unless you hate fun, then you’re on your own.
• What’s it like to be an actress and share a name with another, more famous actress? Donald Munro asks Fresno’s Julie Andrews.
• High five to this year’s inductees into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• A woman got drunk and tried to move her own van with a forklift and somehow this didn’t happen in Florida.
• And finally, tuberculosis still exists and someone in California has it.
Happy Friday, all. Enjoy your last weekend before the Election Apocalypse!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
