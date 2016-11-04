Morning Scoop

November 4, 2016 7:59 AM

Dangerous washing machines and ill-advised jailwear – your Morning Scoop

Heather McLane's dish on today's news

BY HEATHER MCLANE

Special to The Bee

Hey there. It's Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, and I'm here with your helping of the Morning Scoop.

What You Need to Know

• A Fresno County parolee who says he found a jumpsuit with the word “prisoner” on it discovered why you shouldn’t put on a jumpsuit with the word “prisoner” on it and then walk in front of a jail.

• Your Samsung washing machine might explode, so look out for that.

• A San Diego church that, incredibly, doubles as polling place, is warning parishioners if they vote Democratic, they’ll go to hell. Seems legit.

• Someone in Mendota is $1.3 million richer. I like stories like this.

• A person in Clovis was robbed at gunpoint in their garage. I hate stories like this.

• A man in Denmark accused of mass-murdering Jews in World War II will not be prosecuted, which is a sobering reminder that atrocities that seem to have happened in the distant past really did not occur all that long ago.

What You Want to Know

• Check out what Fresno looks like from the inside of a vintage 1928 airliner. Seriously, this plane is cool.

• This list of 5 Things to Do Today has something for everybody – unless you hate fun, then you’re on your own.

• What’s it like to be an actress and share a name with another, more famous actress? Donald Munro asks Fresno’s Julie Andrews.

• High five to this year’s inductees into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame.

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• A woman got drunk and tried to move her own van with a forklift and somehow this didn’t happen in Florida.

• And finally, tuberculosis still exists and someone in California has it.

Happy Friday, all. Enjoy your last weekend before the Election Apocalypse!

Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane

