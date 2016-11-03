Phone scam, scary accident and this new eclectic gift shop – your Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Hiiii. It’s Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because “Thirsty Thursday” bugs you, too.)

What You Need to Know

• The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years, so now we have to find a new baseball team to make fun of.

• Don’t fall for this phone scam going around. In fact, best you don’t answer your phone at all, really.

• This story about a guy horsing around with his friends who is now in a medically induced coma is scary.

• Five days before the election, people are finally starting to notice the Republican candidate for president of the United States has no government experience.

• An L.A. TV anchor was arrested on suspicion of stealing headphones from an off-duty police detective but it seems like she didn’t really steal them, so maybe this isn’t a story at all. You tell me.

• It’s that time of year when we have to try to remember why we do Daylight Saving Time.

What You Want to Know

• If you follow Bill Murray around, he may give you stuff.

• Wondering what’s happening in local TV? Rick Bentley’s got you covered.

• Tonight’s ArtHop features naked art so you have no excuse to sit at home like the lazy fool you are.

• There’s a new store in Fresno that sells … stuff.

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• A town in England will burn an effigy of the U.S. presidential candidates because that’s how much the world is laughing at us right now.

• And finally, the grizzly bears have had enough and are gathering to make their play for top of the food chain.

Have a great Thursday! I’ll be thinking about you alll day.

Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane

