Apartment owner fined, millipede discovered and holiday movies – your Morning Scoop

Hi. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you’re already thinking about turkey.)
What You Need to Know
• A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy has died after an accidental shooting near the airport.
• If you’re trying to get to Yosemite via El Portal Road in the next few days, you can’t.
• Remember a year ago, when residents at Fresno’s Summerset Apartments went without heat and hot water for weeks? The owner of that place has been ordered to pay $200,000 to the city of Fresno for code violations.
• California water agencies have spent $350 million to get people to replace water-guzzling lawns with drought-friendly landscaping, but was it worth it?
• This story out of South Korea, which involves a presidential scandal, excavating equipment used to ram a gate, a bucket of animal feces, a lost Prada shoe and a former cult leader’s daughter, is legit bonkers. Kudos to everyone involved.
• A Pennsylvania rapper who wrote a song called “Sell Drugz” has been arrested for unpaid parking tickets. Just kidding. It was for selling drugs.
What You Want to Know
• Why are your friends using Facebook to check in at Standing Rock, ND? Did they all decide to go protest the Dakota Access Pipeline without inviting you? Not exactly.
• Holiday movies are a-comin’. Be prepared.
• The New Rock 104.1 Christmas Party is a-comin’. Be prepared for that, too.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Next season on “Making a Murderer”: A Michigan dog on death row awaits DNA results that may clear his name.
• Uhh. This story.
• And finally, scientists have discovered a new species of millipede in nearby Sequoia National Park, and four of its legs are penises because nature is nightmare fuel.
Happy Tuesday! Good luck getting that last image out of your head. And the one before it probably.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
Comments