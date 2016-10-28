New Apple laptops, new walking trail and puppies, your Morning Scoop

Heyyy there. It’s Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because the weekend, you guys. The weekend!)
What You Need to Know
• The plane of the Republican candidate for VP skidded off the runway yesterday. Everyone’s okay. Physically, anyway.
• If you’re worried there’s no justice in this country, you might be right.
• Apple revealed information about its new laptops and is it me or like, who cares? Just me? Okay.
• There’s a new phone scam to worry about if you’re one of the twelve people who still answers the phone.
• If Californians switched to electric cars, we could save both the environment and billions of dollars, but we already know all that, right?
• Yes, it rained. No, the drought is not over.
What You Want to Know
• There’s a new walking trail in the area! Go check it out and report back. I’ll be sitting here on my couch waiting to hear all about it.
• You’ll have to drive two blocks further to get your baseball cards now.
• Let the goodness of this story about a bachelor party, a hungry dog and her puppies wash right over you on this fine Friday.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• This article about a photo that has people guessing if it’s Bill Murray or Tom Hanks doesn’t include the photo or even a link to the photo, so if you click on it, that’s on you.
• Maybe don’t stick anything you buy at a Halloween super store in your eye, okay?
• And finally, this photo of the inside of a dog’s mouth covered in ladybugs will ruin your whole weekend, so don’t look at it. I said don’t!
Good weekend, all!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
