Rising health costs, ‘threatened’ polar bears and new movie seats – your Morning Scoop

Hi there. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you like me, you really like me.)
What You Need to Know
• I’ve never really understood how insurance works, but Obamacare premiums are going up and that seems like news that sucks.
• Stories about complex surgeries performed on unborn babies always make me think of “Grey’s Anatomy.” That’s just how it is.
• California voting rights advocates shouldn’t have to police polling places to prevent intimidation on the part of Trump supporters, but here we are.
• The Republican building in downtown Fresno is for sale at what seems like a very reasonable price. Side note: I legit love this Curb Appeal feature and wish it was in the paper every day.
• Climate change is real and we should say goodbye to polar bears and certain seals while we can.
• Sharks don’t appear out of nowhere, they appear in the ocean, which is where sharks live.
What You Want to Know
• Recliners at movie theaters probably mean fewer buttheads kicking the back of your chair, but they don’t do much about cell phones and crying babies, so.
• 19-year-old Patrick Jordan might just be the biggest Halloween superfan living in Fresno. I bet he is!
• Sherlock Holmes made a Marvel movie but it’s not about Luke Cage or even Sherlock, so meh.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Abandoned mental institutions are more sad than scary, but try telling that to someone who owns an EVP recorder.
• And finally, naked bodies are terrifying and have no place in art or in public or in the world at all, probably. Think of the children! Never stop thinking of the children!
Have a great Tuesday, everyone. Bye, polar bears and certain seals!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
