Trading jokes, a baseball story and this baby gorilla – your Morning Scoop

What You Need to Know
• Fresno City Council approved a bunch of resolutions and ordinances to make downtown a thing again.
• A secret tape of Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo talking to his commanders about how his department treats people of color has been leaked.
• It seems like getting two candidates who openly despise each other to trade jokes for charity is a crazy idea, but in 2016 I guess crazy ideas are all that’s left.
• If you can’t win, you might as well whine. Solid campaign strategy, solid life advice.
• NASCAR attendance is down … because fans are too busy making poorly spelled signs to wave at Trump rallies. Hey-ohhhh.
What You Want to Know
• A bike race will be held Saturday in honor of Fresno artist Edward Lund.
• After reading this, I feel like scoreboard operator might be the ideal job.
• A San Diego Zoo gorilla gave birth and then posed for a very adorable mother/baby photo.
• Where does one get in line for an emotional support duck? I will take two, please.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• A 20-year-old who’s never heard of GoFundMe is selling her virginity to raise money after her family’s house burned down, and sleazy pimp Dennis Hof will get 50%, natch.
• And finally, police in Sacramento were led to a dead body after they spotted a woman walking down the street with its skull on a stick, like you do.
