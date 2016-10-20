Bush letter, pink products and a touching dog story – your Morning Scoop

Howdy! It’s Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you know how to click links.)
What You Need to Know
• An uglier-than-usual standoff happened yesterday involving meth, Fresno SWAT, an AR-15 assault rifle and a pregnant woman who was shot in the head.
• While a raging Dumpster fire continued to burn everything in its path last night, I watched “When Harry Met Sally” and then slept fine.
• Read this 24-year-old letter from Republican President George H.W. Bush to Democrat President Bill Clinton if you need a reminder of what civility looks like.
• Undecided voters are those people who hold up the line at Subway because there are too many cheese choices.
• Buying pink products doesn’t necessarily save lives, and your money may not be going where you think it is.
What You Want to Know
• Comedy show “Jokes for Votes” is happening tonight at Fresno State. It’s free.
• Here is a list of famous people who dared to be Cubs fans when it was still uncool.
• One hundred pennies worth $1,000 each have been distributed across the US. by a Detroit bank and I can’t decide if this is brilliant or the biggest waste of marketing effort ever.
• If this video of a dog who survived Hurricane Matthew chasing rescuers down the street doesn’t make you tear up, you may be a legit robot.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• “Send in the frowns.” WINNER. Winner of everything.
• And finally, thousands of people lined up in Michigan to eat a nearly 3000-foot-long sundae that had to be at least 15% saliva and communicable disease by the last spoonful. Right?
Happy Thursday. I need to watch that dog video again.
Heather McLane
