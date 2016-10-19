School threat in Hanford, Raiders in Vegas and Kanye in Fresno – your Morning Scoop

Howdy! It’s Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because it’s finally feeling like fall.)
What You Need to Know
• A veterinarian who killed a neighbor’s cat with a bow and arrow won’t be allowed to practice vet work for a year.
• Tulare police need help locating this missing teen, so keep your eyes peeled.
• Las Vegas took another big step toward maybe-probably acquiring the Oakland Raiders. They want that team badly, you guys.
• Police in Florida are stumped by a particularly unusual case, so get your deerstalkers on, amateur Sherlocks, and see if you can solve this one.
• There’s going to be more of this tonight, so start drinking now.
• Remember, kids: Friends don’t let friends make stupid clown-tinged threats.
What You Want to Know
• Kim Kardashian’s husband will return to Fresno to say a lot of words and maybe perform some songs.
• Leon Panetta will speak on partisan divide during a San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series this morning. It’s probably too late for you to go, so why am I telling you this? So you make sure you don’t miss the next lecture in the series.
• I love pumpkins and will post any pumpkin story I come across from now until Christmas season starts, so settle in.
• The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should change its name, or maybe I’m confused about what ‘rock and roll’ is.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• If you teach a chimpanzee to smoke cigarettes, you shouldn’t be allowed to be a zoo anymore.
• And finally, what’s worse: people who mistreat animals or people who mistreat old people?
Happy Wednesday, everyone! The answer to that last question was: “Tie, definitely.”
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
