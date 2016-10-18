Fill the boot, save the slippers and a love letter from Canada – your Morning Scoop

Hi! It’s Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because it’s finally feeling like fall.)
What You Need to Know
• Fewer animals are being euthanized in Fresno County thanks to efforts from Fresno Humane Animal Services, but there’s more work to be done.
• A big-time San Francisco lawyer has taken on the case of a Fresno man who is the longest-tenured inmate on California’s death row.
• Hunky firefighters will be out on the streets Thursday collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, so grab some cash and then drive around to see if you can find them all.
• Mayor Swearengin and other city leaders announced an expansion to the Restore Fresno initiative, which aims to improve neighborhoods in need.
• Bob Dylan seems to be pretty unappreciative about his Nobel Prize.
• Oh, Canada. Shut it.
What You Want to Know
• The Smithsonian needs help preserving Dorothy’s ruby slippers. Not help, really. Money. Send money.
• A Fall Festival will be held at Fresno State’s farm market Saturday. Pumpkins, face painting, wine tasting, pictures on tractors. How great is fall, though? Seriously.
• Is there anything better than a story about a dog that saves lives? No, there is not.
• New episodes of “Black Mirror” are coming to Netflix Friday!
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Underwater pumpkin carving seems unnecessary but above-water pumpkin carving isn’t all that essential either, so *shrug*.
• And finally, a mother who tried to mail drugs to her incarcerated daughter is now in the same jail as her offspring because Florida is the gift that keeps on giving.
Happy Tuesday! Why don’t you waste some time reading the comics? Work can wait.
Heather McLane
