Kingsburg fire, clown masks and election therapy – your Morning Scoop

Good morning. It's Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, and I'm here with your helping of the Morning Scoop.
What You Need to Know
• Four people were killed when the driver of a truck went over a bridge in San Diego and landed on a vendor’s booth in a park. The driver faces DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.
• An ambulance overturned in Visalia when a car crashed into it. Both the driver of the car and the man being helped inside the ambulance were named Robert, which I’m sure is just a coincidence.
• The Republican candidate for president seems to have plans other than presidency on his mind.
• If you were awake yesterday, you probably noticed it was windy.
• California Democrats are reminding voters that Republicans running for Assembly and State offices share a political party with That One Guy.
• A historic building in Kingsburg was destroyed by fire.
What You Want to Know
• Here’s a heartwarming story that includes a goat named “McLovin Curly Q.” To be honest, I’m not sure the story ends nicely for McLovin, but the rest of it is okay.
• This baby is the most acrobatic sleeper ever. Or she’s a demon.
• Target has stopped selling Halloween clown masks. You know why.
• Two lucky people will get to sleep in Dracula’s castle in Transylvania. That sounds like nonsense, but the castle actually has ties to Vlad the Impaler and the contest is being run by a descendent of Bram Stoker, so: legit.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• This election is actually putting people in therapy.
• And finally, sharks aren’t as cuddly as their reputations would have you believe.
Good Monday to you all!
Heather McLane
