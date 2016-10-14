99 is deadly, Dave & Buster’s rocks and the zoo welcomes a lion cub – your Morning Scoop

Heyyy. It’s Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because although the news may not be great, you are.)
What You Need to Know
• A series of terrible things went down in Tulare yesterday.
• A bunch of terrible employees were arrested at Coalinga State Hospital.
• The Fresno County Republican Party is standing by their terrible man.
• It’s going to be terribly windy in the Sierra and the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend.
• You’re taking a terrible risk driving on Highway 99, the deadliest major highway in the country.
• Michelle Obama exists, and she is the antidote to terrible.
What You Want to Know
• Dave and Buster’s is opening next week in Fresno and it sure looks like something.
• There’s a new little lion cub at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It’s cute, probably!
• I’ve never related more to a headline in my life.
• Toddlers pretending to be Chip and Joanna Gaines from ‘Fixer Upper’ is the palate cleanser this week needs.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• And finally, the coyotes have turned on us.
Have a great weekend, all. Go enjoy some live music, or a play, or an art exhibition, or a sport – whatever will remind you that there’s more to life than terrible.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
Comments