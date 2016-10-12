Free health screenings, best baseball movies and Ronald McDonald – your Morning Scoop

Hey! It’s Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you still yell “Funky Buttlovin’!” from time to time.)
What You Need to Know
• Tragically, an unattended baby found unconscious in a car in Fresno has died.
• Haiti was pretty wrecked by Hurricane Matthew, so the U.S. military is en route to help out.
• Clinton could win the presidential election before election day, which is Nov. 28 according to her opponent.
• It might rain this week or it might not; you’ll know for sure if water starts falling from the sky.
• Free health screenings will be held Saturday at participating Walmarts.
• Here’s why all your friends who are Giants fans were littering your timelines with swearing and tears last night.
What You Want to Know
• Something called a Steak ‘n Shake, which disappointingly does not appear to actually serve steak, is coming to Fresno. Semi-related: How long must we wait for McDonald’s to start serving fries with its breakfast sandwiches? Seriously.
• Fans of comic books, video games, cosplay and/or board games can find their tribe this weekend at Zappcon 2016.
• This may be a weird thing to say about a famous, rich man I’ve never met but: I’m really worried about Ben Affleck, you guys.
• Is ‘Rookie of the Year’ one of the best baseball movies? Of course it is. Sit down, ‘Field of Dreams.’
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• ‘Tis the season for bears getting it on, so beware.
• And finally, America’s stupid clown shenanigans have put a good man out of work. Congratulations, you bozos.
Have a great day, all!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
