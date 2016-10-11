Fighting cyber crime, really big pumpkins and going to Mars – your Morning Scoop

Hi. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because my internet keeps going out this morning and you feel bad for me.)
What You Need to Know
• Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin brought some political party knowledge to Fresno last night, as well as some really interesting insights about elections past. (Lincoln! Roosevelt! Those guys!)
• Attorney General Kamala Harris announced yesterday Fresno will be the inaugural location for a cyber crime center, which I think means the future is finally here and it’s not as fun-loving as I thought it would be.
• Tulare County sheriff’s detective Dwayne Johnson (nope, not that one) is seeking everyone’s help in solving some cold cases.
• Producers on ‘The Apprentice’ can’t/won’t release footage of Trump but it wouldn’t make a difference if they did, so let’s move on.
• You might be surprised at how many women in your life have stories of sexual assault, or maybe you wouldn’t be.
• A symbol of American freedom got stuck in a car grill and seemed pretty annoyed about it.
What You Want to Know
• Marie Osmond can put on a show, and everyone else can take a seat.
• A really big pumpkin won the Really Big Pumpkin Weigh-off, earning its grower a cool $11,500 for some reason.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• A minister in Corcoran who skipped over the lesson on turning the other cheek was arrested for slapping a member of her congregation Sunday.
• And finally, using the word “disses” in a newspaper headline about politics is a thing that happens now. Can’t tell if I’m pleased, annoyed, or completely indifferent.
Happy Tuesday, all. President Obama wants to send people to Mars, so I’m going to go stand in line for a ticket. That’s how that works, right? See you tomorrow.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
