Waffles, Sweet Tomatoes and Stephen King – your Morning Scoop

Heyyy buddy. It's Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, and I'm here with your helping of the Morning Scoop.
What You Need to Know
• Hurricane Matthew is currently making its way through the southeast U.S. Best wishes to everyone in its path.
• Just how bad is this hurricane? Bad, according to the Waffle House Index. You read that right.
• Speaking of bad, Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been denied bail because murder does not pay. You hear? Don’t murder.
• Apparently, you can’t kick reporters out of a courtroom. Something about the First Amendment.
• If your instinct is to film people in trouble instead of helping, you’re in no position to judge your fellow humans. Just a thought.
• Even Stephen King is like, “You guys. Enough with the clowns.”
What You Want to Know
• Despite the company going bankrupt, Fresno’s Sweet Tomatoes will stay open. I’m more relieved about this than I probably should be.
• This story about a quadruple amputee getting new arms is worth a read, especially if you feel like you’re having a rough day.
• A Fall Festival to be held in Tulare will feature a “live music petting zoo,” which I think is a typo but I’m going to pretend it’s animals playing tiny instruments.
• There’s a Phantom in Saroyan Theatre and Donald Munro has a lot of stuff to say about it.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Bigfoot was spotted in Michigan. No big deal.
• And finally, sacrificing a goat for your sports ball team seems crazy but also maybe delicious.
