October 6, 2016 8:24 AM

Trying a hijab, wasting water and mangling ‘Nevada’ – it’s your Morning Scoop

Heather McLane's dish on today's news

By Heather McLane

Special to The Bee

Howdy. It’s Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because reading the news can be a lot.)

What You Need to Know

• In any other election, a candidate showing up in a swing state and informing its citizens they pronounce the name of their state wrong would be a huge gaffe; in this election, it’s just another Wednesday.

• Things have maybe gotten a bit out of control in South Carolina, where a Hurricane Matthew evacuee started shooting at police, and vice versa, over an evacuation route.

• There’s been a lot of disappointing behind-the-scenes garbage surrounding Yosemite lately, but don’t let that take away from the fact it’s still an amazing place full of fantastic learning opportunities.

Racism on ‘The O’Reilly Factor’? You don’t say.

• Stop wasting water, you turkeys.

What You Want to Know

• The Muslim Student Association at Fresno State hosted a Hijab Challenge to show students what wearing a head scarf means, and what a cool way to teach young people how to walk in someone else’s shoes.

Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time

The Muslim Student Association at Fresno State hosted a Hijab Challenge on Wednesday to offer non-Muslim students a taste of what it’s like to wear a head scarf during a time of nationwide anti-Islam sentiment. Students said the goal is to educate people

acastillo@fresnobee.com

• Tonight’s Art Hop looks pretty dang good. Special shout-out to Bee photog Craig Kohlruss, who will give a talk about vacation photography skillz.

• There’s a lot of music to be enjoyed at The Big Fresno Fair, so don’t get caught up in big names only. Seriously. Do not.

• But there’s more to the fair than music: Hoover High student Isaac Blanco won a car for his good grades, and a bunch of other kids won scholarships and laptops.

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• The Rolling Stones have recorded another album because retirement is for suckers.

• And finally, a bald eagle found nearly dead in California was diagnosed with West Nile, and there may be some comment to be made about it being a metaphor for the dying of America’s spirit during the most demoralizing election in history, but I refuse to be the one to make it.

Have a great Thursday!

Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time

