Trying a hijab, wasting water and mangling ‘Nevada’ – it’s your Morning Scoop

What You Need to Know
• In any other election, a candidate showing up in a swing state and informing its citizens they pronounce the name of their state wrong would be a huge gaffe; in this election, it’s just another Wednesday.
• Things have maybe gotten a bit out of control in South Carolina, where a Hurricane Matthew evacuee started shooting at police, and vice versa, over an evacuation route.
• There’s been a lot of disappointing behind-the-scenes garbage surrounding Yosemite lately, but don’t let that take away from the fact it’s still an amazing place full of fantastic learning opportunities.
• Racism on ‘The O’Reilly Factor’? You don’t say.
• Stop wasting water, you turkeys.
What You Want to Know
• The Muslim Student Association at Fresno State hosted a Hijab Challenge to show students what wearing a head scarf means, and what a cool way to teach young people how to walk in someone else’s shoes.
• Tonight’s Art Hop looks pretty dang good. Special shout-out to Bee photog Craig Kohlruss, who will give a talk about vacation photography skillz.
• There’s a lot of music to be enjoyed at The Big Fresno Fair, so don’t get caught up in big names only. Seriously. Do not.
• But there’s more to the fair than music: Hoover High student Isaac Blanco won a car for his good grades, and a bunch of other kids won scholarships and laptops.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The Rolling Stones have recorded another album because retirement is for suckers.
• And finally, a bald eagle found nearly dead in California was diagnosed with West Nile, and there may be some comment to be made about it being a metaphor for the dying of America’s spirit during the most demoralizing election in history, but I refuse to be the one to make it.
