Morning Scoop

October 5, 2016 8:23 AM

Embarcadero endangered, more clowns and free coffee – your Morning Scoop

The Morning Scoop

Heather McLane's dish on today's news

BY HEATHER MCLANE

Special to The Bee

Hi there. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because sure.)

What You Need to Know

• The only useful thing to come out of last night’s vice president debate was #thatMexicanthing.

• If it seems like there’s been a lot of stories lately about local school employees taking advantage of their students, there has been.

• A new police substation has opened in Fresno’s Manchester Center and you can’t tell me it’s not because a Chipotle will soon open there as well.

• San Francisco’s Embarcadero District has been named an endangered site by The National Trust, so go hang out there while you can.

• Sex offenders in California will not be required to post do not disturb” signs on their doors on Halloween night so, as usual, watch your kids.

• I’m already looking ahead to next year when we’re all going to be like, “Ugh, remember when clowns were a thing?”

What You Want to Know

• All eight Harry Potter movies are coming to Fresno’s Edwards movie theater for one week only. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

• Here’s an amazing story: a 113-year-old man finally got to celebrate his Bar Mitzvah after missing it because of World War I.

• The Fresno State marching band will perform during Sunday’s Oakland Raiders game, which I will be watching because someone promised me snacks.

• Thanks to Netflix and its promotion of “Gilmore Girls,” you can get free coffee this morning at Fresno’s Yellow Mug, but you better hurry.

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• And finally, when hospitals are all, “Hey, want to hold your newborn baby? That’ll be $40, please.”

Have a nice Wednesday. For what it’s worth, I would totally live in Stars Hollow if Lorelai and Rory moved away. Yeah, I said it.

Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane

Related content

Morning Scoop

Comments

Videos

Robots have a ball at fundraiser for Clovis Unified programs

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos