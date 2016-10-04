Hurricane Matthew hits, Louie Kee closes and ‘gun-slinging robots’ – your Morning Scoop

Howdy, folks. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because I like being useful.)
What You Need to Know
• A black man in North Carolina was violently apprehended by police last week for sitting on his porch. Sitting on his porch.
• While it seems impossible that someone’s death could go unnoticed for months, it actually happens all the time. Cheers.
• A video showing a Trump supporter being beaten up in the Hanford/Lemoore area is, like many things coming out of the presidential candidate’s campaign, a lie.
• Hurricane Matthew is currently terrorizing Haiti.
• Tonight, the vice presidential candidates will have a chance to say words on television.
• Propositions 65 and 67 (the plastic bag ones) are tricky, so the Bee’s Editorial Board has broken them down for voters.
What You Want to Know
• Louie Kee Market in southwest Fresno is closing after an amazing 93 years.
• You can shake off that summer laziness by doing something in October, and here is a calendar full of suggestions.
• If you’re a fan of [some kind of] music, you can win tickets to see Jason Derulo or Cole Swindell at the Fresno Fair.
• I keep seeing people talk about HBO’s “Westworld,” so I had to check out Rick Bentley’s synopsis of the show. Three words: “gun-slinging robots.”
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Wild pigs are destroying lawns in San Jose, Calif., which is weird but also kind of comforting to know there is still crazy wildlife to be found in the tech-saturated Bay Area.
• And finally, hundreds of Penn State students gathered for a “clown hunt” and I’m starting to worry people might be forgetting that clowns are in no way mythical creatures, just sad men looking to erase some of the scars of their childhoods.
Have a nice Tuesday, everyone. I was kidding about that clown thing. Please don’t send me hate email with pictures of happy clowns in it.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
