Another police shooting, runaway tractors and wine slushies – your Morning Scoop

Hey! It's Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, and I'm here with your helping of the Morning Scoop.
What You Need to Know
• An investigation is underway in El Cajon, Calif., after a man was shot and killed by police.
• The guy who threw a pie at Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson has explained why a pie.
• Citing frustration with how development is handled in Fresno, Darius Assemi announced he is selling nine downtown properties.
• Police are looking for whoever is destroying crops with runaway tractors but we all know it was Kevin Bacon trying to win the heart of the preacher’s daughter.
• Facing falling attendance and revenue, SeaWorld is trying to rebound with a new whale program and roller coaster, though maybe they should follow Disney’s lead and just slap a superhero logo on their animal tanks.
• After screwing up a marriage proposal and crying in front of thousands of people, this guy is pretty lucky he walked away with a fiancée at all.
What You Want to Know
• How many people attended GarthPalooza at the Save Mart Center this weekend? A lot.
• You know about Chipotle coming to Manchester Center, but there will also be a bunch of local restaurants opening up in the soon-to-be-much-cooler space.
• Some death row inmates are trying to do right by sending kids to college.
• WINE SLUSHIES EXIST.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• And finally, a man accidentally shot and killed his wife while hunting for squirrels.
Have a great Wednesday, you guys. Cut loose. Footloose.
