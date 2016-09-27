Morning Scoop

September 27, 2016 8:10 AM

California law helps dogs, Fresno State professor honored and Fresno’s water troubles illustrated – your Morning Scoop

Heather McLane's dish on today's news

BY HEATHER MCLANE

Special to The Bee

Hello there. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because I need a reason to wake up this early.)

What You Need to Know

• There was a televised political event last night and people have a lot of strong feelings about it. Feelings like, “Forty-one days left. Just 41 days left.”

• Special-needs students in Fresno were hospitalized after ingesting bleach through their feeding tubes.

• Fresno actor, teacher and director Randy Stump has died.

• A bunch of folks in Florida worked together to save a family trapped in a rolled-over vehicle.

• Thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, it’s now okay to smash a window to save a dog from a hot car.

• Two men known to be furries were arrested for murder, which may make one wonder if perhaps that community is a bit unhinged and ridiculous.

What You Want to Know

• The Fresno Philharmonic is seeking a music director and I can’t be the only one who would like to see the candidates compete in a series of “Double Dare” physical challenges to determine the winner.

• Fresno State professor of biology David Lent has won a big-deal national science award.

• Clovis restaurant Trelio has won first place in a state-wide cantaloupe recipe contest.

• If you’re having trouble following the water situation in northeast Fresno, SW Parra has literally drawn you a picture explaining it.

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• It’s not okay to hit performing hip-hop artists in the face with your dumb drone.

• And finally, if you’re traveling with human intestines in your luggage … maybe just don’t travel with human intestines in your luggage.

Happy Tuesday! Forty-one days left.

Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane

