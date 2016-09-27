California law helps dogs, Fresno State professor honored and Fresno’s water troubles illustrated – your Morning Scoop

Hello there. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because I need a reason to wake up this early.)
What You Need to Know
• There was a televised political event last night and people have a lot of strong feelings about it. Feelings like, “Forty-one days left. Just 41 days left.”
• Special-needs students in Fresno were hospitalized after ingesting bleach through their feeding tubes.
• Fresno actor, teacher and director Randy Stump has died.
• A bunch of folks in Florida worked together to save a family trapped in a rolled-over vehicle.
• Thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, it’s now okay to smash a window to save a dog from a hot car.
• Two men known to be furries were arrested for murder, which may make one wonder if perhaps that community is a bit unhinged and ridiculous.
What You Want to Know
• The Fresno Philharmonic is seeking a music director and I can’t be the only one who would like to see the candidates compete in a series of “Double Dare” physical challenges to determine the winner.
• Fresno State professor of biology David Lent has won a big-deal national science award.
• Clovis restaurant Trelio has won first place in a state-wide cantaloupe recipe contest.
• If you’re having trouble following the water situation in northeast Fresno, SW Parra has literally drawn you a picture explaining it.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• It’s not okay to hit performing hip-hop artists in the face with your dumb drone.
• And finally, if you’re traveling with human intestines in your luggage … maybe just don’t travel with human intestines in your luggage.
Happy Tuesday! Forty-one days left.
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
Comments