September 26, 2016 8:21 AM

A legendary weekend from Garth Brooks and Arnold Palmer – your Morning Scoop

Good morning, all. It’s Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because I need a reason to wake up this early.)

What You Need to Know

• On Saturday, a charter bus returning from Yosemite hit a tree, killing one passenger and injuring 11.

• Arnold Palmer, golfer and creator of the iced tea and lemonade combo, died Sunday.

• A crowd of street racers in Fresno attacked a CHP vehicle, which I don’t remember from the the “Fast and Furious” movies though, to be fair, I only really slept through two of them.

• You know that thing where you stand in a parking spot to save it? Turns out, it’s super easy for other motorists to simply knock you out of the way with their two-ton vehicles.

• I hope this article is kidding about close numbers.

• Another day, another mass shooting in America, another mention of gun violence in this newsletter.

What You Want to Know

• Residents of an Alaskan town tired of dealing with fleas and poop (or ‘heroes,’ as I will choose to call them henceforth) are considering a leash law for cats.

• Did Garth Brooks deliver the best-ever show in Fresno over the weekend? Who can say, except maybe for Garth, and he says yes.

• Looking to buy some books and bras? Of course you are.

• If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, it’s not too late. There’s still time, do you hear? SAVE YOURSELF.

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• This is what a 7 ½-foot flower that smells like decaying flesh and pee looks like.

• “Hello, sir. Oh, nothing. It’s just that a python has been wrapped around your armrest for the last hour.”

• And finally: a solution to all your dog poop problems.

Have a great Monday, everyone. Sorry for all the poop stories. I don’t make the news, you know.

