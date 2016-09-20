Tulsa police shooting, Skittles and good stuff in Clovis – your Morning Scoop

Hi there. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you like me. Or you hate me. Either way.)
What You Need to Know
• In a scene we’ve watched play out over and over and over, an unarmed black man named Terence Crutcher was killed by police in Tulsa.
• Today in “Did he actually say that?” news: Donald Trump Jr.
This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016
• In just two weeks, Fresno PD has issued 90 citations for littering on the freeway.
• It’s Tuesday and here’s the worst local story you’ll read all week. I hope.
• Huge things are coming to Fresno’s Manchester Mall and by “huge” I mean “Chipotle.”
• The weather is either going to get better, get worse or stay the same. Who knows!
What You Want to Know
• I love this video of Jack Elwood, former locomotive engineer, talking about working the rails. Love it.
• Is it a risk to mention Vin Scully in Giants territory? Maybe. All I know about baseball is that people in California’s two most popular cities seem to hate each other’s teams a lot.
• You can win tickets to see the Glenn Miller Orchestra in Hanford but I can’t because life sucks sometimes.
• A bakery in Clovis is doing Really Good Stuff for people in the community.
• Wanna win coffee ca$h? Caption this cartoon.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The estranged husband of Jim Carrey’s ex-girlfriend is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor, so … all righty then.
• Lightning has the ability to rip a hole in asphalt so maybe never again go outside.
• And finally, let a hive of bees set up camp on your face or don’t. It’s your life, man.
I’ll beeee seeing you tomorrow, friends.
Heather McLane
