What You Need to Know
• Police in New York are looking for this man, who is wanted for questioning in a Manhattan bombing that occurred over the weekend.
• Correctional officer Toamalama Scanlan, who was shot earlier this month at the Fresno County Jail, is fighting hard to recover.
• Residents in southwest Fresno are coming together to find ways to end violence in the area.
• A study was done on who owns guns in America and the numbers might surprise you. Or might not. I don’t really know you.
• Animal abuser registries have started to pop up, though it seems like they should already be in effect nationwide.
• People in expensive clothes rewarded themselves with trophies last night.
What You Want to Know
• You know how you’re always like, “I should read more”?
• You know how you’re always like, “I never know what to buy people for their birthdays”?
• You know how you’re always like, “I should attend more local gatherings”?
• You know how you’re always like, “I wish I could watch talk show host James Corden engage in shenanigans with other British people while hanging out at the Tulare County Fair”?
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Oh, Coolio. You’re too old for this kind of foolery, man.
• There’s a special place in the underworld reserved for people who steal animals.
• And finally, a man dressed as Darth Vader was spotted picking up litter on the side of the road. This is actually a nice story – I’m just so burned out on “Star Wars” right now.
