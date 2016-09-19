Morning Scoop

September 19, 2016

New York manhunt, James Corden in Tulare and Emmys recap – your Morning Scoop

BY HEATHER MCLANE

(Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you don't get enough email.)

What You Need to Know

• Police in New York are looking for this man, who is wanted for questioning in a Manhattan bombing that occurred over the weekend.

• Correctional officer Toamalama Scanlan, who was shot earlier this month at the Fresno County Jail, is fighting hard to recover.

• Residents in southwest Fresno are coming together to find ways to end violence in the area.

• A study was done on who owns guns in America and the numbers might surprise you. Or might not. I don’t really know you.

Animal abuser registries have started to pop up, though it seems like they should already be in effect nationwide.

• People in expensive clothes rewarded themselves with trophies last night.

What You Want to Know

• You know how you’re always like, “I should read more”?

• You know how you’re always like, “I never know what to buy people for their birthdays”?

• You know how you’re always like, “I should attend more local gatherings”?

• You know how you’re always like, “I wish I could watch talk show host James Corden engage in shenanigans with other British people while hanging out at the Tulare County Fair”?

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• Oh, Coolio. You’re too old for this kind of foolery, man.

• There’s a special place in the underworld reserved for people who steal animals.

• And finally, a man dressed as Darth Vader was spotted picking up litter on the side of the road. This is actually a nice story – I’m just so burned out on “Star Wars” right now.

Have a great Monday, everyone!

Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane

