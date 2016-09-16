Raiders closer to move, Trump’s hair and an 18-karat gold toilet – your Morning Scoop

Yoooo. It’s Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. (Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because.)
What You Need to Know
• Symbols such as the flag, national anthem and any meme featuring a bald eagle mean different things to different people. That’s kind of what makes America, America.
• … Though not if you ask this high school principal in Florida.
• Apple has removed the headphone jack from its phones and people have feelings about it. People like this guy.
• The Oakland Raiders are one step closer to relocating.
• It’s still not ever okay for teachers to take advantage of their students.
• A lawmaker in Wyoming decided to share some thoughts about women in the workplace and I’d like to share some thoughts about him eating a meal and taking a nap first whenever he feels the need to say words out loud.
What You Want to Know
• Here’s a great opportunity to donate to the Community Food Bank before the holiday season.
• It’s legit mind-blowing to consider that prehistoric animals once walked our land, leaving their giant skulls everywhere.
• There are a bunch of ways for the Emmy Awards to completely screw things up. Here are ten.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The mere idea of touching Donald Trump’s hair makes me vom, but I’m not as concerned with ratings as some people.
• Some people find modern art to be crappy and in this case they are correct.
• And finally: Worried about Zika? Don’t forget West Nile!
Have a great weekend, you guys. I’ll miss you.
