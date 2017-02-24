Service dog gives local military veteran a new lease on life

Sixty years ago the Kaweah River flooded and tore through Three Rivers in the middle of the night, wiping out bridges, homes and buildings. Earl McKee tells the story about how he almost lost his horse and his saddle trying reach his cattle in 1955.
CannaCanHelp, a medical marijuana business in Goshen, California is seeking to expand into recreational marijuana. Wes Hardin, CannaCanHelp operations manager, talks about providing those who qualify with quality cannabis products.
Trump supporters from across the country discuss how the President is doing fulfilling campaign promises, selecting his cabinet, and coming up against hurdles. Hear from a few Americans share their perspective on how things are going so far.
Melissa Ferdinandsen, a Clovis North High English teacher dances to Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?" at the start of her Friday morning English class in Clovis. Ferdinandsen was featured on the "Ellen" show this week for her dancing moments.