Now gone, Cedar Lanes was bowlers’ haven for 54 years

Fresno church celebrates its 100-year history

Designed by architect Robert Hotchkin, the massive Neoclassical structure at 1615 N St. in Fresno was built in 1916 as the First Church of Christ Scientist. It is now home to the Power House Institutional Church of God, which is finishing renovations and repairs following an arson about two years ago. Plans are underway to celebrate the historic building's 100th anniversary.