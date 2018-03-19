Elevated track structures as well as bridges crossing over tracks are under construction around the city. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Elevated track structures as well as bridges crossing over tracks are under construction around the city. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

High-Speed Rail

Daily West Shaw Avenue closures for high-speed rail work begin today

Fresno Bee Staff

March 19, 2018 07:19 AM

Daily lane closures of West Shaw Avenue for high-speed rail work begin today, the city of Fresno announced.

The major northwest Fresno thoroughfare will have lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Blythe Avenue and Golden State Boulevard. The closures are expected to continue through April 6.

Also, westbound Shaw west of Golden State will be affected.

The closures are to accommodate utility relocation. The high-speed rail lines will run through the Golden State Boulevard corridor in the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  