Daily West Shaw Avenue closures for high-speed rail work begin today

Daily lane closures of West Shaw Avenue for high-speed rail work begin today, the city of Fresno announced.
The major northwest Fresno thoroughfare will have lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Blythe Avenue and Golden State Boulevard. The closures are expected to continue through April 6.
Also, westbound Shaw west of Golden State will be affected.
The closures are to accommodate utility relocation. The high-speed rail lines will run through the Golden State Boulevard corridor in the area.
Comments